Sunshine returns tomorrow, but watching Thursday – Chris

Happy Monday evening, friends!

Today brought the wind, and plenty of it! Gusts reached as high as 45 to 50 mph across parts of the state, making it feel cooler than the thermometer suggested. While the strongest winds will ease up tonight, it’ll still be breezy as we head into Tuesday, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph sticking around for much of the day.

The good news? Sunshine returns tomorrow! Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonable highs in the mid-50s. It’ll feel much more comfortable, even with the lingering breeze.

We continue to warm things up through midweek, with highs climbing into the 60s by Wednesday. Thursday will be our next day to watch closely as scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are likely, especially later in the day.

Easter weekend still looks pretty good overall. Saturday will be partly cloudy and very mild, and while Sunday brings a chance for showers, it doesn’t look like a washout. In fact, most Easter festivities should stay dry, with any rain holding off until later in the evening.

A few showers may linger into Monday, but temps stay mild and springlike into early next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece