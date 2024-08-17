Sunshine and warmer temps return this weekend – Chris

We’re waking up to clouds and a few showers on this Saturday morning, but that doesn’t last long as changes arrives this weekend. This morning, areas along and east of I-35 have a chance for showers. Some of this will reach the metro before tracking into western Wisconsin. By the afternoon, partly cloudy skies return to the picture as highs top out in the mid 70s.

The sunshine FULLY returns on Sunday, as will warmer temperatures. Expect a lot more blue sky to round out the weekend as highs return to the lower 80s. Thankfully, it won’t be too humid. The mainly dry and warm weather pattern continues into much of the day ahead. Expect a carbon copy of Sunday on Monday with more sun and highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday starts dry, and it’ll be warm again with highs in the lower 80s. Something to watch closely on Tuesday is what happens into the overnight hours. That’s where there could be a developing complex of storms somewhere in the upper Midwest. Depending on where this goes, it could mean overnight strong storms across parts of Minnesota. The details are still fuzzy here, but Minnesota’s Weather Authority is working on ironing out these details.

The next rain chances could arrive with spotty showers chances right as the Minnesota State Fair gets started. Even then, Thursday and Friday should feature several more dry hours than wet with highs in the 80s.

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece