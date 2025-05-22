Sunshine and Warmer Conditions Return!

2″ to 4″ of Rain and Cloudy Skies with Unseasonably Cool temperatures past 3 consecutive Days in the Twin Cities has come to an end Today with Sunshine and Warmer Conditions which should continue into the Memorial Day Weekend. Looking out farther the last days of May next Week will see temperatures in the mid 70s Tuesday May 27 to near 80 degrees by May 31.

Mainly Sunny Today with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph and afternoon highs in the mid 60s ( average high this time of May is low 70s ). Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies Tonight with Scattered Light Frost possible north of the Twin Cities by sunrise ( 5:36 a.m. ) Friday. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s around the Twin Cities but falling into upper 30s north and east of the Metro area.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Friday with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid 60s then Clear Skies Friday night with some Patchy Fog and lows in the mid to upper 40s with Light Winds.

Memorial Day Weekend ( Saturday through Monday ). Sunny to Partly Cloudy Saturday through Monday with a Slight Chance for a brief Isolated T-Storm Sunday and Monday afternoon but most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday to near 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday which is a few degrees below the average high of 72 degrees.

Lake Temperatures are very Cool in the 40s/50s up north, 50s central Minnesota and 50s/60s Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Lake temperatures should will warm about 2 to 4 degrees by Sunday May 25 but will still be below the safe swimming temperature of +70 degrees. Lake temperatures by next Weekend ( Friday May 31 – Sunday June 2 ) should be in the 70s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. JONATHAN YUHAS