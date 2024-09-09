Sunshine and summer warmth continue – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all! We’re still soaking in some beautiful sunshine this week with some pretty warm, but comfortable, days ahead. Tonight will be mild with mostly clear skies and a low around 65. Tomorrow, there’s a slight chance for a morning sprinkle, but nothing major – the sun will still be shining through partly cloudy skies with highs hitting the low to middle 80s.

As we look ahead, it only gets warmer! Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be summer-like days with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity should stay low. Heading into the weekend, we might see a few light showers, but it’s nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. The chance is quite slim at only about 20% or less as of now!

Enjoy the sunshine!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece