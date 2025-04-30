Sunshine and mid 60s tomorrow, then a rain chance – Chris

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

Yesterday brought a wild round of severe weather across the region—but if you’re in the Twin Cities, you may have noticed things stayed surprisingly quiet. That’s thanks to something meteorologists call a “cap”—a layer of warm air aloft that acted like a lid over the metro, preventing thunderstorms from developing overhead. It was just enough to keep us storm-free, even as things turned volatile just to our south and east.

The storms that did form, however, packed a serious punch. At least five tornadoes have been confirmed so far—four in Wisconsin and one in southern Minnesota near Kenyon, just south of the metro. We’ll continue to monitor damage reports and updates from the National Weather Service as surveys continue.

Now, we’re settling into a much calmer stretch.

Tonight will be clear and seasonably cool with lows dipping to around 40. Wednesday brings a fantastic day—mostly sunny, mild, and calm, with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday does bring a few more clouds and a chance for some light, nuisance-type showers, especially in the afternoon. It won’t be a washout by any means, but you may want to keep the umbrella close just in case.

By Friday, we’re drying out again with some sunshine and cooler air, followed by a picture-perfect weekend forecast. Expect highs near 70 on Saturday and pushing well into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday and Monday. It’s shaping up to be our warmest stretch of the season so far—and it should come with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll keep an eye on another slight shower chance next Tuesday, but overall, this upcoming week looks warm, bright, and full of classic spring vibes.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece