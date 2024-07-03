Sunny Wednesday then Stormy July 4th.
Wednesday looks fantastic with Sunshine, Lower Humidity a Westerly Breeze at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 80s. Scattered T-Storms and Clouds return Thursday morning ( July 4 ) and it will remain Mostly Cloudy on the 4th with Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon and evening which will likely impact fireworks. Highs Thursday only in the upper 70s ( coolest 4th since 2014 ) and some Strong T-Storms are possible with Heavy Rains, Hail and Gusty Winds Thursday afternoon and evening. JONATHAN YUHAS