Sunny Warm Weather Continues into Tuesday
The warm conditions in the Twin Cities will continue Tuesday with Sunshine, Light Winds from the West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the low 80s. Turning a bit Cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 degrees but remaining Sunny. Warmer again for the upcoming weekend with chance for Isolated T-Storm Friday evening then Sunny and Warm Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday then upper 70s Saturday and 80 degrees on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS