Sunny Today then T-Storms back Thursday night

Today will be a Mainly Sunny and Pleasant Day in the Twin Cities with Low Humidity and highs this afternoon in the low 70s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s and Light Winds.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and South Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy Thursday evening with Scattered Showers and T-Storms possible after 7 p.m. and becoming likely after 11 p.m. and continuing into Friday. Lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cloudy with Periods of Rain and T-Storms and Cooler than average highs near 70 degrees. Showers and T-Storms along with areas of Fog Friday night into Saturday morning with lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday will start with Low Clouds and Fog then becoming Sunny during the afternoon and Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Partly Cloudy and Muggy on Sunday with Spotty T-Storms and highs in the low 80s.

JONATHAN YUHAS