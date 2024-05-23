Sunny Today then Stormy Friday.

Sunshine this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. UV Index Today is 8 which is very high meaning you can sunburn in 15 minutes in the early afternoon Sun with out sun block.

Full Moon Tonight with Increasing Clouds and Rain and T-Storms after 3 a.m. Friday through Noon Friday – main time for the T-Storms is 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday with many areas around the Twin Cities picking up .25″ to .75″ of Rain and some 1″ Rain amounts in spots. Winds will be Gusty in T-Storms Friday morning and could gust to 40 mph. Low temperatures overnight near 60 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

Driest nicest day of Memorial Day Weekend will be Saturday with Partly Cloudy Skies and 70 degrees then Scattered Showers and T-Storms Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

If going north this weekend into areas north of Alexandria, Brainerd and into northwestern Wisconsin bring jackets and sweatshirts as highs will be much Cooler in the 50s and 60s up north compared to 70s in the Twin Cities/southern Minnesota.

JONATHAN YUHAS