Sunny Today then Heavy Rains Wednesday.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity with dew point temperatures in the low 50s. Cloudy Tonight with Isolated T-Storms possible after 9 p.m. but most areas remaining Dry then T-Storms with Heavy Downpours developing after 4 a.m. and likely after 6 a.m. Wednesday with lows in the mid 60s. Winds Today and Tonight from the Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday with Rain and T-Storms likely – some of the Rain will be Heavy at Times between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. then Lighter Rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall Totals Wednesday through Thursday will range from 2″ to 4″ which will cause some ponding of water especially in areas with poor drainage. Highs Wednesday in the low 70s. A few Strong T-Storms will be possible mainly along a line from Mankato to Rochester and points south Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and T-Storms again on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Heavy Rains possible before Noon then Lighter Rains Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Dew Point temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s so it will be Muggy.

Patchy Fog and Low Clouds Friday morning then Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Hot and Humid on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and Dew Point temperatures in the low to mid 70s pushing Heat Index Values into the mid 90s with Hazy Sunshine. Isolated T-Storms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and a few Strong T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. Muggy on Sunday with morning T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS