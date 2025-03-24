Sunny Today and Warmer this Week.

It was a Chilly start in the Twin Cities this Monday morning with sunrise ( 7:08 a.m. ) temperatures in the low 20s and Northwest Winds at 15 to 20 mph producing Wind-Chills in the low to mid teens.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Sunny Skies with Increasing Clouds from the west after 4 p.m. and highs this Monday afternoon will be in the upper 40s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and sunset at 7:31 p.m. Lighter Winds Tonight from the North at 5 to 10 mph with Partly Cloudy Skies and temperatures near 30 Degrees by sunrise ( 7:06 a.m. ) Tuesday.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Tuesday with Rain Sprinkles or Brief Light Rain Showers possible at times Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and Winds from the North at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy to Clear Skies Tuesday night with lows in the low 30s.

Pleasant on Wednesday and Thursday with Mainly Sunny Skies and highs in the low 50s on Wednesday and near 60 Degrees on Thursday.

Storm System will move into Minnesota on Friday and this will bring everything from T-Storms to Snow. The Twin Cities will be in the Warm Sector of the Storm on Friday meaning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the far northern Suburbs to mid 60s in the I-494/I-694 loop and low 70s south of the Minnesota River with Partly Cloudy Skies and Scattered T-Storms Friday evening. Saturday will be Cloudy, Windy and Colder with Periods of Rain and highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain Mixed with Snow Saturday night into Sunday and could be Snow Accumulations north of the Twin Cities. Highs on Sunday only in the upper 30s to low 40s. JONATHAN YUHAS