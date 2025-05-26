Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Nice this Memorial Day then some Scattered Showers and T-Storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Memorial Day Monday will start Mostly Sunny in the Twin Cities then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with some Hazy Smoke in the air at times from fires in Canada. High temperatures Today will be in the low 70s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy Tonight with some Isolated Showers possible especially north and south of the Twin Cities. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the mid 50s with Light Winds.

Mainly Cloudy on Tuesday with Scattered Showers and T-Storms at times. High temperatures will be Cooler with the Cloud Cover in the upper 60s and East Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms again on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Severe T-Storms are not expected at this time.

Sunshine and Warmer conditions on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s then Breezy and Warm on Friday with Sunny Skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will bring a Mix of Clouds and Sun with Spotty T-Storms and Muggy air with highs in the upper 70s. Hazy Sunshine and Warm on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS