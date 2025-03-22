Sunny Saturday then Rainy Sunday.

Today will be the day in the Twin Cities for outside activities as Skies will be Mostly Sunny until 4 p.m. then becoming Cloudy into the early evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Conditions quickly change Tonight with Rain approaching from the west after 9 p.m. then Scattered Rain Showers, areas of Drizzle and possibly some Thunder from 9 p.m. right through Noon Sunday. Lows Tonight into Sunday morning will be near 40 Degrees with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be a better day for inside activities as Wet Conditions likely with Drizzle, Rain Showers and possibly some Thunder until Noon then Rain Showers in the afternoon mixed with Snow after 6 p.m. but no Snow Accumulation expected in the Twin Cities. The Rain/Snow Mix will end by 10 p.m. Highs on Sunday in the mid 40s but will feel Colder with the Gusty Winds which will be from the Southwest at 10 to 20 mph before Noon then Northwest at 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy Skies Sunday night will become Clear Skies by 7 a.m. Monday with lows in the upper 20s.

Nice on Monday with Lighter Winds but still Breezy in the afternoon with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 40s and lows by Tuesday in the low 30s.

Tuesday brings Partly Cloudy Skies with Spotty Showers at times in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday in the upper 40s with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday through Friday: Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunny, Breezy and Warmer on Thursday with highs near 60 Degrees. Partly Cloudy on Friday with Scattered Showers and T-Storms – some Strong T-Storms are possible Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS