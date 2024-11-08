Sunny & Nice Friday then Rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Nice Sunny and Dry Friday ahead for Twin Cities which will be followed by Rainy Weekend from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 50s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Increasing Clouds Tonight with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows near 40 degrees by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cloud and Sun Mix Saturday morning then Cloudy by Noon with Rain developing after 2 p.m. and continuing into the evening and Sunday morning. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Rain likely Saturday night through Noon Sunday with Rainfall amounts of .10″ to .25″ in most areas when Rain ends early Sunday afternoon. Lows by Sunday morning in the mid to upper 40s then Cloudy with Rain ending by 1 p.m. Sunday followed by some Peeks of Sun with highs Sunday in the low 50s and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Veterans Day Monday looking good to Fly USA Flags in honor of our Military. Winds on Monday from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low 50s. Gusty Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph on Tuesday with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

The next Storm System arrives Wednesday with Rain and T-Storms and highs in the mid 50s – Rain could be Heavy too in spots. Twin Cities will be on Colder side of Storm System on Thursday meaning Colder highs in mid 40s with Gusty Northwest Winds and some Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Thursday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS