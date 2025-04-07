Sunny but Cold Today then Warmer rest of Week.

Today’s Sunshine in the Twin Cities comes with Unseasonably Cold temperatures and Wind-Chills for early April. Highs Today in low 40s with Wind-Chills in low 30s and Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies with Light Winds and Scattered Frost overnight with lows by sunrise ( 6:40 a.m.) Tuesday in the upper 20s. Average High for April 7th is 53 Degrees and Average Low is 34 Degrees.

Mostly Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday with Lighter South Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 50 Degrees. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloud and Sun Mix Wednesday with Isolated Light Rain Showers possible and highs in the upper 50s. Cloud and Sun Mix Thursday and Breezy with some Spotty Light Rain Showers possible and highs in the mid 50s. Clouds Friday morning otherwise Sunny and Warmer with highs near 60 Degrees.

Saturday brings Sunshine and Breezy South Winds with highs in the mid to upper 60s then Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Sunday with Scattered T-Storms possible late Sunday evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 70 Degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS