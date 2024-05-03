Sunny and Warmer Today then Rain late Tonight.

Mostly Sunny and Warmer this Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities with Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 70 degrees. Cloudy this evening with Rain and possibly Thunder after 10 p.m. and continuing until 12 p.m. Saturday with 1/2″ of Rain in most areas by Noon Saturday. Low temperatures overnight in the upper 40s with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy with Rain Saturday morning becoming Lighter Rain after 9 a.m. and ending by Noon then Decreasing Clouds Saturday afternoon and becoming Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 60s and Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy in the day and Lighter Winds after 4 p.m. ). Clear Skies Saturday night with Areas of Fog developing and lows by 6 a.m. Sunday in the low to mid 40s.

Patchy Fog on Sunday otherwise Mainly Sunny and Warmer with afternoon highs in the low 70s and Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Sunday evening with lows in the low 50s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Breezy and Warm on Monday with highs in mid 70s and becoming more Humid in the afternoon and evening. T-Storms looking likely late Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks Warm and Stormy and a Few Strong to Severe T-Storms are possible on Tuesday.

