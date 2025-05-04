Sunny and Warm next 7 Days.

High Pressure ( Dry Sinking clockwise circulating air typically producing Dry and Clear Weather ) is going to stay anchored over the Upper Midwest and southern parts of the Canadian Prairies this week bringing Sunny and Warm Weather all week and into next weekend in the Twin Cities. The first chance for any Rain from T-Storms is not until Monday May 12 and Tuesday May 13. Look for big time Spring Blooming this week with Purple Lilacs at or near full bloom next weekend in time for Mother’s Day.

Sunny Today with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 70s. The UV Index Today is 7 which is High meaning you can sunburn in 20 minutes in the early afternoon sun without sun block. Clear Skies Tonight with lows in the low 50s and Light Winds.

Monday brings Sunny Skies and East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph with highs in the mid 70s. Sunny and Warm on Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Sunny and Breezy and Cooler on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees. The average high for this time of May is in the middle 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS