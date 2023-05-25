Sunny and warm Memorial Day weekend ahead

Good evening!

What a gorgeous day we’ve had today, and I’ve got some wonderful news for your holiday weekend forecast! Our current weather pattern locks us into a warm-up tomorrow into Memorial Day, but dry skies and low humidity levels. Tomorrow’s highs are closer to 80 degrees, but it’s not a humid day at all. Count on sunny skies tomorrow into Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies Sunday and highs in the mid-80s. Memorial Day ushers in some changes for us with humidity levels on the rise. Isolated showers and storms are possible late Memorial Day, but mainly across western Minnesota.

Tuesday next week is when higher humidity returns for us, which is what you can expect throughout all next week. High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s most of next week, and we could make a run for 90 degrees midweek.

Storm chances also return next week, with a few strong storms possible midweek.

Have a wonderful night!