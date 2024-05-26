Sunday now looking drier, but Memorial Day trending wetter – Chris

As Memorial Day weekend continues, there are some notable changes to the forecast.

Sunday initially looked to be the “worst” day of the weekend as it has the most widespread chance for rain. Now the day looks mostly dry with only a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm for the metro. The best rain chances will be along and south of a line from Rochester to La Crosse. It’ll still be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s.

Monday now looks to be the wettest day of the forecast. It features variably cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms with highs in the middle 60s. I’m not expecting severe weather, nor am I expecting a total washout, but you’ll be playing splash and dash if you’re outside during the day.

The rest of the week ahead appears dry until Friday. Highs will be in the 70s. Friday and Saturday feature more chances for showers and storms.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece