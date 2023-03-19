Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 19, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Gusty southwest winds pushed highs into the mid and upper 30s across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin on Sunday. A weak cold front will turn winds around to the northeast late tonight through Monday. Highs fall back a couple degrees Monday with the cooler wind direction, even with more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures climb toward 40° through the middle of the week, but it also comes with some chances for rain and snow.

As the warmer air lifts in on Tuesday, it could kick up some scattered snow showers during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected, since temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. More moisture moves in Tuesday evening, likely as snow in northern Minnesota and rain from the Twin Cities to the south. Light snow accumulations are likely up north Tuesday night. I cannot completely rule out some slushy accumulations closer to the Twin Cities, but the cut-off between rain and snow will jump around in forecasts over the next day or so. More light snow showers are possible early Wednesday and Thursday morning with no accumulations.

The jet stream turns more west to east by the end of the week. That will blast a few weaker systems across the middle of the country very quickly. Any precipitation from these would be light, and that is why there are low chance for rain and/or snow showers next weekend.