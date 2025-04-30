Sun Today then Clouds and T-Showers Thursday – Sunny +70 degree temps for the Weekend.

Sunny Skies in the Twin Cities early this afternoon then becoming Partly to Mostly Cloudy after 4 p.m. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy Tonight with Isolated Rain Showers Thursday morning with the more widespread Rain to the southeast toward Rochester and Winona. Temperatures in the morning around 50 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy Thursday with Light Rain Showers possible 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. but nothing heavy expected. During the afternoon ahead of Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 3 p.m. air temperatures will climb into the low 60s then drop back into the 50s during the Rainfall with Winds shifting to the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Spotty Showers Thursday evening into Friday morning and lows in the mid 40s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be Cloudy in the morning with some Light Spotty Rain Showers then Partly Cloudy Friday afternoon and Cool for early May with highs in the upper 50s and Winds from the North at 5 to 15 mph. Clearing Skies Friday night with Patchy Fog near Lakes and Rivers and lows near 40 degrees by Saturday morning with Light Winds.

Sunshine this Weekend with highs near 70 degrees Saturday then into the mid 70s Sunday. Warmer temperatures next week with Sunny Skies Monday and Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The +70 degree temperatures Saturday through next Week will push the Spring Green Up into Full Bloom and Purple Lilacs should be Blooming by Mother’s Day ( May 11 ). JONATHAN YUHAS