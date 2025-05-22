Sun returns as Minnesota dries out – Chris

Good Thursday evening

After days of gray skies and steady rain, the sunshine made a welcome return today. It’s felt nice to finally dry out a bit after picking up nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in just a few days across much of southern Minnesota. Lawns are greener, gardens are growing, and spirits are up as we head into a much quieter and more seasonable stretch.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the mid 40s. Friday stays dry and cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 60s, making for a pleasant end to the workweek.

The weekend ahead looks great for any outdoor plans. Saturday and Sunday bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the upper 60s and near 70 by Sunday. Memorial Day on Monday stays mild and dry for most, though a spotty shower or storm is possible later in the day. No washout is expected, and most of the day looks good for grilling, get-togethers, or heading to the lake.

That same spotty rain chance sticks around into Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather returns for the middle of next week with highs climbing well into the 70s by Thursday.

Enjoy the break from the rain and the return of more classic late May weather

– Meteorologist Chris Reece