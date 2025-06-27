Sun late Friday, then dodging weekend storms

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for June 26, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Gradually, the sun will come back late Friday afternoon into the evening. We are going to make the most of the 9:03pm sunset in the Twin Cities! The clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Storms are possible tonight across western and central Minnesota. Some of them could have strong winds, hail, and more heavy rain. By the time they reach the Twin Cities early Saturday, the severe chances will be very low, but you could wake up to some downpours and rumbles of thunder.

You don’t have to worry about rain Saturday afternoon, but it will be warmer and more humid. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with gusty south winds.

Now the next round of storms Saturday evening and overnight will be tough to forecast. The first round of storms ending Saturday morning will leave some boundaries around the state. We won’t know where those will be until the rain ends. Also, if the first round of storms are widespread and last a little longer, that could lower the strength of the second round.

Here’s what you need to know: Some storms are possible after 5:00 PM along those boundaries—mainly in western and central Minnesota. When those storms develop, they could have big hail and isolated tornadoes. As they move east during the evening, they will mostly have strong winds and heavy rain.

In the Twin Cities, I think your plans will be fine through about 7:00-8:00 PM Saturday. After that, I can’t guarantee you will be dry. No matter what, I’ll be here Saturday to keep you updated with the latest timing and location of storms.

The rain clears out Sunday morning. While the afternoon will be dry, it will still be muggy. We get a better chance to dry out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s.