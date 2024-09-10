Summer in September! Sunshine and warmth stick around – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! As we move deeper into the week, we’ve still got some delightful weather lined up! Tonight will be mild and comfortable with partly cloudy skies and a lows in the middle 60s. Perfect for a late summer evening stroll or cracking the windows open!

For the next couple of days, it’s all about sunshine! Wednesday and Thursday bring us mostly sunny skies, and we’ll feel those temps climb into the mid-80s. It’s the kind of weather that lets you hang on to that summer vibe just a bit longer! There will also be quite a bit of a hazy look due to wildfire smoke high up in the sky, but this should remain elevated with little impact to air quality at the ground level.

Friday stays warm too, with highs in the mid-80s—soak it in! By Saturday, we might see a few clouds roll in, and there’s a slight chance of some showers, but nothing to dampen your plans. The same goes for Sunday and early next week—partly cloudy, warm, and just a small chance of a sprinkle or shower here and there. This is something I’m monitoring closely for changes as the pattern tries to become more unsettled at some point next week.

So, it’s an ideal stretch for getting outside, maybe hitting the lake or wrapping up those summer projects. Whatever you’ve got planned, the weather’s in your favor!

Enjoy the sunshine!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece