Summer heat wave still on track for the weekend – Chris

Pop up showers and storms that sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for the metro earlier this afternoon will slowly wane down headed into tonight. In time, skies all become mostly clear with overnight lows into the middle 60s.

Thursday starts the warming trend into the weekend. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s, but the day should feature sunshine and less in the way of pop up showers. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s, starting flirt with 90, and will feature more sunshine as well. There is a chance of isolated storms Friday night into Saturday.

By Saturday, highs should reach the 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. This will feel like thick tropical humidity and southern summer heat. Heat index values will make it into the middle and upper 90s. By Sunday, highs creep even deeper into the 90s, and heat index readings may exceed 100 degrees for parts of the state. As this goes on, chances for isolated storms exist on Saturday night, and again on Sunday night.

The heat continues into Monday with highs near 90, but an approaching cold front could send highs into the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece