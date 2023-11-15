Strong winds, warmer weather returns Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for November 15, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota Thursday. This does include the south Twin Cities metro. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely in these areas.

The Twin Cities reached 60° on back to back days, and we make it three in a row tomorrow! The strong southwest winds also return, gusting 40 to 45 mph at times. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s across the southeastern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. If you are north and west of St. Cloud, you will be on the other side of a cold front. Highs in those parts of the state stay in the 40s and 50s. This front comes through dry across most of the state, but there could be some light snow showers along the Canada-Minnesota border. When you’re getting out on Friday morning, be prepared for wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s!

Highs bounce back to around 50° this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will by dry with lighter winds. The next storm system to watch is late Monday into Tuesday. Light rain changes to light snow Monday night, and there could be some light accumulations Tuesday morning. Any impacts to local travel should be little to none. However, this could be a bigger storm across the eastern half of the United States. Flight delays and cancelations are possible anywhere south and east of Chicago Tuesday and Wednesday.