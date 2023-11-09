Strong Winds Today then Colder Friday followed by Big Warm Up starting Sunday.

Winds in the Twin Cities Today will be Strong from the West-Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with +35 mph Wind Gusts and this will make the highs in the upper 40s feel like the upper 30s. Cloudy Tonight with Flurries and Decreasing Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy and Cold on Friday with Flurries possible in the morning and afternoon. Remaining Chilly on Veterans Day Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday starts with some Clouds and Sprinkles then Sunshine and Warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week with highs in the 57 to 62 degree range Monday November 13 through Friday November 17.

TODAY:

Windy and Mostly Sunny with Increasing Clouds after 4 p.m.

HIGH: 49 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills upper 30s to near 40 degrees )

Wind: West at 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to +35 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Decreasing Winds and Snow Flurries Possible.

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills upper teens )

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Flurries possible at times and Cold.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………..45 / 35 Cloud & Sun Mix & Chilly.

SUNDAY…………………54 / 36 AM Clouds & Sprinkles then Sunny & Mild in the afternoon.

MONDAY……………….57 / 40 Sunny & Mild.

TUESDAY………………..60 / 42 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

WEDNESDAY…………..62 / 45 Sunny & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 45 degrees.

