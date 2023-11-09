Strong Winds Today then Colder Friday followed by Big Warm Up starting Sunday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Winds in the Twin Cities Today will be Strong from the West-Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with +35 mph Wind Gusts and this will make the highs in the upper 40s feel like the upper 30s.  Cloudy Tonight with Flurries and Decreasing Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy and Cold on Friday with Flurries possible in the morning and afternoon.  Remaining Chilly on Veterans Day Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.  Sunday starts with some Clouds and Sprinkles then Sunshine and Warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week with highs in the 57 to 62 degree  range Monday November 13 through Friday November 17.

TODAY:

Windy  and  Mostly  Sunny  with  Increasing  Clouds  after  4  p.m. 

HIGH:  49  Degrees.  (  Wind-Chills  upper  30s  to  near  40  degrees  )

Wind:  West  at  15  to  25  mph  with  Gusts  to  +35  mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy  with  Decreasing  Winds  and  Snow  Flurries  Possible.

LOW:   30  Degrees. (  Wind-Chills  upper  teens  )

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph. 

FRIDAY: 

Mainly   Cloudy  with  Flurries  possible  at  times  and  Cold. 

HIGH:  38  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph.

FRIDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   30  Degrees. 

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………..45 / 35 Cloud & Sun Mix & Chilly.

SUNDAY…………………54 / 36  AM Clouds & Sprinkles then Sunny & Mild in the afternoon. 

MONDAY……………….57 / 40  Sunny & Mild. 

TUESDAY………………..60 / 42  Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

WEDNESDAY…………..62 / 45  Sunny & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 31 and 45 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS