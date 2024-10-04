Strong winds likely through the weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for October 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds are picking up across the state Friday night. It will be a blustery weekend across all of Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for northwest Minnesota Saturday, and that is where gusts up to 55 mph are possible. For the remainder of the region, southerly gusts from 35-45 mph are likely Saturday. That is strong enough to blow things around in the yard or during a tailgate. At least they are warm winds, and push highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front comes through Saturday afternoon, and a few light rain showers are possible from I-35 to the east through the evening. The best chances for rain are in northwest Wisconsin, where 0.10” of much needed rain is possible.

Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest on Sunday. Gusts from 30 to 35 mph are possible through the entire Twin Cities marathon Sunday morning. If you are participating or supporting a runner, plan on temperatures in the low to mid 50s during the race, with those gusty winds. Highs fall into the seasonable low and mid 60s. The remainder of the week is dry again, with temperatures returning to the 70s.