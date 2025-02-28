Strong winds bring in a temperature tumble! – Chris

What a windy Friday! Gusts over 50 mph whipped across the region, and now temperatures are plummeting into the teens overnight. The winds will calm down just in time for the weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures in the 30s on Saturday.

By Sunday and Monday, the big warm up returns, with highs soaring into the 50s! But with the warmth comes more active weather. Rain is expected to develop Monday night, with showers lingering into Tuesday. As colder air moves in Tuesday night, rain could mix with snow, and that’s a trend that continues into Wednesday morning.

While it’s too early to pin down specifics, the pattern looks unsettled, so keep an eye on the forecast for potential rain and snow chances next week. Until then, enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece