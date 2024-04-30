Strong T-Storms possible Today in Twin Cities late this afternoon and evening.

Today will start out with nice Spring Conditions meaning Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. T-Storms will rapidly develop west of Twin Cities this afternoon and approach the Twin Cities from the west after 3 p.m.

The Risk for T-Storms in the Twin Cities Today is 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Risk for Heavy Downpours, Hail and Gusty Winds between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Along a line from Mankato to Faribault to Red Wing and points south into Iowa including Owatonna, Fairmont, Albert Lea, Austin and Winona will be a Higher Risk for Severe T-Storms between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. including a Risk for Damaging Winds and Tornadoes.

Calmer Weather moves into the Twin Cities area after 12 a.m. Wednesday and the Daylight Hours on Wednesday will bring Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s with Breezy West-Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Widespread Rain and Thunder returns to the Twin Cities early Thursday morning.

Friday starts with Patchy Fog otherwise Sunny and Breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Cloudy with Rain Showers Saturday morning then Clearing in the afternoon. Sunday the Nicer Day of the Weekend with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low 70s. Strong T-Storms will then be possible on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

JONATHAN YUHAS