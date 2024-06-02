Strong storms develop across the state this evening – Chris

Happy Sunday to one and all! The morning and early afternoon is mostly dry, warm, and humid. Highs will reach the lower 80s. There may be a few isolated showers and storms early on across southern and western Minnesota, but this evening and tonight is the period to watch as a cluster of storms develops across the Dakotas and races southeastward across the state. This could bring a risk for damaging winds, and this is why the storm prediction center has a “marginal” and “slight” risk of severe weather across the state.

The greatest risk is across Western Minnesota, that’s where a developing line of storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain. As those storms move east near and after sunset, there could still be some wind and hail, but it will change to more of a heavy rain maker in eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.



Another severe storm and soaking rain chance arrives by Tuesday, and once again it’ll be the same deal with a low end severe risk, and a higher potential for heavy rainfall.

Stay dry, y’all!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece