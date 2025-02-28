Strong Gusty Winds Today to 50 mph.

WIND ADVISORY NOW UNTIL 6 P.M. FOR TWIN CITIES AND SURROUNDING AREA FOR WINDS GUSTING UP TO 50 MPH. Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Sprinkles at times and Very Windy with West-Northwest Winds at 30 to 45 mph and Gusts to 50 mph. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 40s at Noon to the mid 30s by sunset ( 6:00 p.m. ). Partly Cloudy, Windy and Cold Tonight with Snow Flurries possible at times. Low temperatures in the upper teens with Northwest Winds at 20 to 30 mph creating Wind-Chills of 5 to 10 Degrees. The Gusty Winds Today will create a Risk for Grass Fires.

Saturday will start with Sunshine and Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph then Lighter Winds from the South at 5 to 10 mph Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 30s. Clear Saturday night with Light Winds and lows in the low 20s.

Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s and South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.

Monday through Wednesday: Partly Cloudy Monday morning then Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon with Scattered Rain Showers Monday evening – highs Monday in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy Tuesday and Breezy with Scattered Rain Showers and highs in the mid 40s. Light Rain Mixed with Snow Wednesday morning then Clearing the afternoon with Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS