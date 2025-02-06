Strong Cold Winds Today then Accumulating Snow Friday night into Saturday.

Bright Sunshine Today but along with Cold Gusty Strong Winds in the Twin Cities from the West at 20 to 40 mph with Gusts of +40 mph at times which will make temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees feel like 0 to 5 degrees this afternoon. West Winds will Decrease quickly to less than 10 mph this evening after the 5:29 p.m. sunset and temperatures will fall to 6 degrees by the 7:24 a.m. sunrise Friday.

Friday starts Sunny with Light Winds from the West at 5 mph all day and highs in the low 20s. Skies will become Partly Cloudy Friday afternoon and Cloudy by the 5:30 p.m. Friday sunset. Cloudy Friday evening with Snow developing after 8 p.m. and approaching from the west. Snow will fall Friday night until Saturday night with the Heaviest Snow Falling from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday with Snow Accumulations of 4″ to 8″ in the Twin Cities with most areas around 5″ to 6″.

Heaviest Expected Snowfall of +8″ will likely be from Minnesota/Wisconsin border and east into central Wisconsin. During the Snowfall the Winds in the Twin Cities will be from the Northeast at 5 to 10 mph before Noon Saturday becoming Northwest at 5 to 15 mph by Saturday evening as Snow tapers to Flurries Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper teens for lows Saturday morning then highs in the low 20s Saturday afternoon. Skies will Clear late Saturday night with lows near 2 degrees by Sunday morning with Light Winds.

Sunday brings Sunny Weather with Light Winds and highs in the low teens then lows by Monday morning around -2 Below with Wind-Chills near -10 Below.

Temperatures will be well below average next week especially with the new Snow Cover meaning highs will range from 5 to 10 degrees Monday through Wednesday with lows -2 Below to -13 Below Monday through Wednesday then highs low teens Thursday and Friday and mid 20s next Saturday with lows from -2 to -6 Below Thursday and Friday morning to the low teens by Saturday morning. Skies next week Monday February 10 through Saturday February 15 mainly Sunny but Cloudy Thursday morning with Light Snow possible. Average highs next Week are in the upper 20s and average lows are in the low teens. JONATHAN YUHAS