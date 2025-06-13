Stormy pattern brings heavy rain and severe threats ahead – Chris

Good Friday evening and happy weekend to one and all! Several rounds of thunderstorms have already dumped multiple inches of rain across Minnesota overnight and into Friday morning. This was merely the start of the impact from this soggy setup—and the pattern ahead doesn’t offer much relief.

We remain locked in an active storm track, and each day through much of next week brings at least some chance for additional showers and thunderstorms. Saturday stays mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for more storms developing later in the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday brings a few breaks of sunshine, but also two opportunities for rain—morning showers and another chance for storms late in the day and at night.

A Forecast First Alert has been issued for Monday, when the next risk for strong to severe storms takes aim at Minnesota. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state, including the Twin Cities, under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary concerns.

Additional storm chances continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and again late next week. With ground conditions already saturated in many areas, the threat for heavy rain and localized flooding could become elevated in the days ahead.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend or early next week, stay weather-aware and be ready to adjust. Storms may not hit everyone every day, but when they do, they could pack a punch.

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece