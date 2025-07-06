Storms return late Monday after a picture perfect end to the holiday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 6, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This was a perfect day to round out a long holiday weekend. I strongly encourage you to spend as much time outside as possible Sunday evening, before the mosquitoes chase you inside.

There are two main chances for storms this week. The first is on Monday, when a wave drops in from the northwest. Scattered storms develop in western Minnesota through the afternoon. Some of them could have strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Most of the day will be dry from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin, but your evening plans might get rained on. Expect those weakening storms after 7:00 PM in the metro. While I don’t expect severe weather this far east, lightning and downpours are possible.

Highs stay in the mid 80s for several days. Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday will be dry too.

The second chance for storms is Friday. This will be a more widespread rain across the state, and could lead to some locally heavy totals. As the week goes on, I’ll lock down where and when the heavy rain is likely Friday. It could be tough to string together more than an hour or two of dry time.