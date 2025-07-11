Storms possible late Friday, smoke this weekend

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for July 11, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This weekend’s forecast revolves around two things: Storms and smoke.

First, as a cold front comes across the state Friday, a line of storms is likely. Scattered storms are developing in northwest Minnesota around midday, and those will move east this afternoon. Cities north of Alexandria and Mille Lacs likely see storms Friday afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms could have strong winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

The timing of the storms is difficult to pin down in the Twin Cities. That first line of storms up north might build farther south. If that happens—and we will know by about 4-5 PM—storms could start in the metro by 6-7pm. As the evening goes on, the storm chances go up.

I know it’s a big night at Target Field. Expect delays. That could be delays during the Twins game, or potential delays for the Nelly show after the game. The storm chances are not high enough to have them move the schedule. Go and enjoy the game, and the show, but please listen to safety messages if storms approach.

Once the rain clears early Saturday, northwest winds drive more wildfire smoke across the state. There’s already an Air Quality Alert for northwest Minnesota on Friday. Unhealthy air is possible from Alexandria and Brainerd to the north.

That smoke spreads across the rest of the state Saturday and Sunday. There is still some question to how bad the air quality will be, but there will likely be some impacts. If you have chronic heart or lung issues, your outside time could be limited this weekend.

Highs Saturday likely stay in the mid to upper 70s, then climb into the mid 80s on Sunday. Once the rain moves out Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is dry.