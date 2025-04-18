Storms moving out, more rain arrives Easter evening – Chris

Good Thursday evening, friends!

What a wild evening across Minnesota! Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through, bringing heavy rain, hail, and intense lightning. Some areas may have even experienced structure fires sparked by the frequent lightning strikes. It’s been one of our more active storm nights this spring so far.

Showers and storms will continue across southern Minnesota through the overnight hours, but the worst of it is behind us. By Friday afternoon and evening, things start to calm down. Expect lingering showers early on Good Friday, followed by gradual clearing and seasonable highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend ahead looks decent overall. Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild, with highs again in the mid-50s—great weather to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Easter Sunday brings mostly dry conditions for morning services, egg hunts, and family gatherings. We’re watching for rain to develop later in the evening, but it should hold off long enough for most outdoor celebrations to go off without a hitch.

That rain system moves in Sunday night and could have you reaching for the umbrella as you head out Monday morning. Shower chances linger through Tuesday, before we turn drier and stay pleasantly mild through the middle of next week.

Enjoy the night, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece