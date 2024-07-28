Storms likely Sunday evening, heat and humidity continue this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Storms are developing northwest of the Twin Cities before sunset Sunday. These will gradually work east into the metro near and after sunset tonight. Some of these storms could have hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. If you are going to be out this evening—possibly at a show at Target Field—these storms could interrupt your plans for an hour or two. Another round of storms moves into western Minnesota around midnight, then weaken as they move east. Through Monday morning, 0.25” to 0.50” of rain is possible for most, but if you get caught under these slow, strong storms, you could get a couple inches.

Isolated showers and t-showers linger through midday in the Twin Cities, then push into Wisconsin through the afternoon. Late day sun sends highs back into the mid and upper 80s across most of Minnesota. Highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through the upcoming week, and humidity stays high too. If you are an outdoor worker, be prepared for several tough days outside. The next chance for storms arrives Tuesday night and lingers into Wednesday morning. Depending on how quick the sun comes out Wednesday afternoon, severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and overnight. These could also bring some locally heavy rain.