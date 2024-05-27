Storms likely Monday afternoon, evening in the Twin Cities

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 27, 2024 (Memorial Day) from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered storms are moving across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Monday afternoon into the evening. Expect downpours and some small hail as these storms move over you. There is a small chance that funnel clouds develop in some of these storms. Even though it might look like a tornado is forming, these type of funnel clouds are usually brief. As we get closer to sunset, the thunderstorms will turn into light rain, and they will be gone once the sun goes down. There will still be a chance for a few light rain showers on Tuesday, but lightning or downpours are unlikely. Temperatures stay cooler than average, only reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best days to get outside this week. High pressure is over the region, keeping the sky mostly sunny, and highs return to the low and mid 70s. By Thursday night, rain and storms return to Minnesota, and those chances stick around through the end of the week. Severe weather potential is low overall through the week, with possibly a couple stronger storms and higher humidity on Sunday.