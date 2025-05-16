Storms exit, windy showers to take over – Chris

It’s been a wild weather day across Minnesota and Wisconsin. A powerful round of severe thunderstorms brought numerous reports of tornadoes, some of which touched down across central Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. These storms also dropped heavy rainfall, which reached all the way up to the North Shore—welcome news for the crews battling wildfires in northern Minnesota.

Now, the storms have moved out, but gusty winds have taken their place. Behind the front, strong northwest winds are moving in and will only intensify overnight and into Friday. Gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour, making for a blustery and raw end to the workweek.

Friday is shaping up to be chilly, windy, and wet. Expect scattered showers through much of the day, with temperatures in the low 60s early—but falling into the low 50s by afternoon. With the wind and rain combined, it’s going to feel more like late March than mid-May.

The unsettled weather sticks around into Saturday with more clouds, continued breezes, and even the chance for a few flurries across northern Minnesota Saturday night into early Sunday. It won’t amount to anything, but it’s a reminder that spring in Minnesota always keeps us on our toes.

We begin to rebound slowly heading into early next week, with highs returning to the 60s and another chance for rain by Tuesday.

Bundle up, hang onto your hat, and we’ll get through this sharp cool-down together.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece