Storms continue Sunday night, more heavy rain Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for June 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Storms continue to move across Minnesota Sunday night into very early Monday morning. The chances of severe weather are much lower now, but a storm could still produce some gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rain will be the thing to watch tonight, as around an inch of rain is possible in many locations, and up to 2 or 3 inches where there are repeated thunderstorms. These will start to clear out of the Twin Cities by sunrise Monday. If you have an early morning commute (before 7:00 AM) you could have rain during the drive. The rest of Monday will be dry, and eventually sunny in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Humidity comes up again on Tuesday, and that also brings the potential for more storms. Widespread storms are likely along a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Once again, some storms could have large hail and strong winds, but another round of heavy rain is likely. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible Tuesday. We get a chance to dry out through the second half of this week. Strong west to northwest winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday, possibly gusting over 40 mph at times. Those winds drive in drier air and push temperatures into the low and mid 70s.