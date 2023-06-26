Storm chances return through the middle of the week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for June 26, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Monday was a beautiful summer day, if you could put up with the gusty north winds. Those winds will calm down tonight, and the sky will be mostly clear across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There is a weak front up north, and that stays put through Tuesday. Isolated storms are possible north of Brainerd on Tuesday afternoon. Farther south, in the Twin Cities, temperatures climb into the mid 80s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, scattered rain and a few storms sweep across the stay from west to east. The first round of rain will linger into the Wednesday morning commute. In the afternoon, more scattered storms develop, and some of them could be strong. Isolated hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain are possible from I-94 to the south. Scattered rain and storms linger on Thursday, but no severe weather is expected. As we look toward the long 4th of July Weekend, temperatures are trending warmer, and the humidity will be higher. It is still too early to talk about any storm chances on the Fourth itself.