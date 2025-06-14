Storm chances continue, and still watching a severe risk on Monday – Chris

Spotty showers are still lingering across parts of Minnesota, wrapping up a soggy and unsettled stretch of weather that’s already dropped several inches of rainfall for many. Although today’s rain has been much more hit-or-miss, the clouds kept the gloomy and cool feel going. As I look ahead, our active weather pattern is far from over.

Sunday brings more scattered storm chances, particularly in the morning and again later in the day. While severe weather is not expected Sunday, the setup continues to build toward what could be a more impactful day on Monday.

A Forecast First Alert is in effect for Monday, as the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms increases in the afternoon and evening. Right now, wind and hail appear to be the primary threats, and while details will continue to evolve, this is a day to stay weather-aware—especially if you have outdoor plans.

After that, daily storm chances persist. Tuesday night through Friday each bring at least a low to moderate chance of thunderstorms. These may not be widespread every day, but the pattern will keep us on our toes and could deliver more heavy downpours.

The good news? By next weekend, we finally trend drier and hotter. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly sunny, very warm, and humid, bringing a summer-like feel just in time for the end of the week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece