Storm chances across Minnesota this weekend, then a return of the sizzle

Happy Saturday to one and all, and welcome to the weekend! We’re waking up to sunshine for most of us, but shower chances will move in today, especially west of the metro. Currently, severe storms are not expected.

As far as rain is concerned, we do need the rain and we may see a showers or thunderstorms quickly developing by this afternoon and Sunday. We may see those thunderstorms be slow moving and produce some pockets of heavy rain on Saturday, but again, no washouts are in the forecast.

The rain chances are good news as our drought gets worse with every day that passes and we do not have rain, and severe drought has already developed across areas north of the metro.

A heat wave is on the way next week as 90’s and humidity return to Minnesota.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece