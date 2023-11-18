Still tracking a Thanksgiving week cool down – Chris

You can’t ask for a better weekend this deep into November! Despite a chilly end to the week, the weekend will actually be fairly mild. Sunshine and 50s are on tap both today and Sunday, though clouds will begin to roll in by Sunday afternoon. Monday will feature clouds and a chance for some showers into the afternoon, but this chance is quite small.

The good news is that traveling for Thanksgiving looks to be smooth sailing. It will, however, be quite cold. Highs by the middle and end of the week could struggle to get out of the 20s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece