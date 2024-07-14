Staying warm, humid Monday with storms likely in the morning

Here is your Sunday evening forecast for July 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The warm, humid weather continues Sunday night through Monday. Another round of storms develops in western Minnesota late tonight, and moves east through Monday morning. Strong winds and hail are possible with these storms. The window for these storms in the Twin Cities would be from the morning commute through the early afternoon. During that time, it would only storm for an hour or two, but it is not clear exactly when these storms will form before sunrise. Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow will have that information during his forecast Monday morning.

Beyond Monday, the remainder of the week is much quieter and much less humid. A cold front could bring a stray shower or storm to northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Other than that, there will likely be a stretch of dry weather into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than you would expect for the middle of July. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s through the week.