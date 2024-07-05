Staying unsettled through the holiday weekend – Chris

Rain chances continue through the weekend as moisture wraps around our departing area of low pressure, but this likely won’t be as widespread, and more or less pop-up in nature. It’s damp this morning, but today and Saturday will feature several dry hours, and even a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s today, and the upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday.

Sunday could feature a wee bit more widespread showers across the state, with a few rumbles of thunder embedded as well, but we’re still mainly playing splash and dash. At this time, severe weather is not expected. The unsettled pattern continues Monday, but drier and warmer days could return by Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns late next week with temperatures closer to average in the low to middle 80s.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece