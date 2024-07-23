Staying unsettled overnight, but drier air moving in – Chris

Good Monday evening! After one round of strong to at times severe storms, we will keep the chance of additional isolated storms in the forecast during the nighttime hours. Storms that fired have been ahead of a wave of low pressure and associated cool front diving out of the north, and it remains close enough to keep chances for isolated, to at times scattered, storms around into Tuesday. At this time, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a stronger, or stray severe, thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Some locally heavy rain is also possible in areas that get repeat thunderstorms, but flooding is also not of major concern.

High pressure slides in from the northwest by Tuesday evening into Wednesday. This will clear out the rain and allow sunshine to return for the rest of the week. Wednesday is the most refreshing day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. By Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s, with upper 80s potentially sneaking in by Friday. Another shot at 90° could arrive by the weekend.

Enjoy the evening and allow me to do the worrying for you when it comes to any storms. If there’s any major concerns, I’ll be sure to pop in and let you know

– Meteorologist Chris Reece