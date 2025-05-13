Staying hot with rain chances going up

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for May 13, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is for ground level ozone.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The high fire danger continues.

The hot, dry conditions continue Tuesday. Winds will calm down a little bit across the eastern half of Minnesota into Wisconsin. This is some good news for fire crews battling the three large fires in St. Louis County. The fire danger remains high around the state, so please do not do anything with an open flame today.

Highs return to the mid and upper 80s around the Twin Cities today and Wednesday. Western Minnesota will get another couple of days in the low 90s.

We have not had to deal with humidity and heat so far. That changes over the next couple of days. Dew points climb into the low and mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and that will help fuel better rain chances.

Today, there might be a pop-up shower or storm east of I-35. On Wednesday, there is a slightly better chance for a pop-up storm across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

Thursday remains the stormiest day this week. I expect one round of rain and thunder in the morning, and then a second round of potentially severe storms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could have large hail and strong winds. The tornado potential with these storms is very low.

At the very least, it means most of the state gets some very welcome rain. A widespread soaking is possible Thursday into Friday. That low will pull more cool air over the region this weekend. Highs fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.