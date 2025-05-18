Staying cool with a soaking rain ahead

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for May 18, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures stay below average for most of this week in Minnesota. Tonight, most of the state will be spared from frost because of the gusty northeast winds. Lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s from Brainerd, Hinckley, and Rice Lake to the north. Bring plants inside if they are in pots, and keep your fingers crossed for anything that is in the ground.

Winds are going to be unpleasant Monday and Tuesday. These are the types of winds that makes it tough to comfortably do anything outside. East gusts will reach 40 mph at times both days.

Widespread rain is also likely for the start of the week. On Monday, scattered showers and a few storms are likely in western and southern Minnesota during the afternoon. They could reach the Twin Cities by the evening.

Monday night into Tuesday, the rain becomes widespread. There will be a sharp cut-off on the rain northeast of the Twin Cities. South of that cut-off, 1-2 inches of rain is possible. North of it, little to nothing.

That combination of rain and wind will keep temperatures in the 40s Tuesday. Thankfully, we get all the blah weather out before Memorial Day Weekend. Highs rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s for the holiday weekend.